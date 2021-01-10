BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 39.4% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $412,900.45 and approximately $6,912.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00232338 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011900 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

