BQT (BQTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,525.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. BQT has a total market cap of $815,953.64 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

