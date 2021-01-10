BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. BQT has a total market cap of $734,075.26 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

