Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $6.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $6.50 million. Brainsway posted sales of $6.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year sales of $21.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brainsway stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.86% of Brainsway worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

