Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12 month high of €68.88 ($81.04).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

