Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12 month high of €68.88 ($81.04).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR)

