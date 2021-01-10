Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

