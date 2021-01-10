Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543,457 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 171.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

