Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.