Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Cabot Oil & Gas also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 4,574,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 279,438 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

