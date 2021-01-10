Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 152,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $82.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.