Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 152,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $82.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

