Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 36,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,964. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $397.76 million, a P/E ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.