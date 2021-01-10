Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.42 Million

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $290.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.52 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $215.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $806.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.10 million to $807.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $795.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.89, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $874.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.15. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

