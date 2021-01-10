Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $1.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.32. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,864,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. 236,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,341. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.