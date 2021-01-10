Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Amedisys reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%.

Several analysts have commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.07. 145,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $309.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.83. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

