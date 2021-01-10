Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

ENLV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.