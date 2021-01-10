Brokerages Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.48 Million

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $239.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.85 million. FireEye reported sales of $235.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $932.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.94 million to $933.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $985.13 million, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

FEYE stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.16.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $4,008,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 315,794 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

