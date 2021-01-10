Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

