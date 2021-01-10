Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.41 Million

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $255.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.94 million to $257.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $246.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $883.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.54 million to $886.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

