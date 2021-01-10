Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $141.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.10 million and the highest is $183.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $876.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.10 million to $922.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 276,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

