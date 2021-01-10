Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,556,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,786.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,106,000 after purchasing an additional 216,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 93,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.