BTC Lite Tops One Day Volume of $776.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 562.3% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $251,785.09 and $776.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

