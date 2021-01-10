Burger Swap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.23 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $30.23 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,138,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,763,101 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.