Burst (BURST) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $5,490.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,866,078 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

