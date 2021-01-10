Burst Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $20,998.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,935,390 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

