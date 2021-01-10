Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

