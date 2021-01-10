Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $33.84 million and $55,466.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00388451 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 868% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

