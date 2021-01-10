Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $68,537.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00479422 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

