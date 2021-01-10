Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $91.33 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $91.33 million and $30.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00448927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,647,805,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,400,520,194 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

