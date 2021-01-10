Bytom Price Tops $0.0720 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $100.81 million and approximately $49.45 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00441192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 211.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,647,664,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,400,379,944 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.