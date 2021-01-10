CaixaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,036.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $295,036.10 and approximately $307.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile