Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $58,133.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.08 or 0.03321288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

