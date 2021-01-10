Cardstack Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $68,645.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

