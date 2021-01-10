CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $5,716.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

