Carry (CRE) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Carry has a market cap of $12.12 million and $263,014.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00042802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.78 or 0.04094008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00310550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,555,376 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.