Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $1,811.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.06 or 0.04290797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00306677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.