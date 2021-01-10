Castle (CSTL) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Castle has a total market cap of $8,015.02 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00368926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00028003 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001705 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.27 or 0.01087697 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,596,771 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

