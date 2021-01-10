Castweet Tops One Day Volume of $30,986.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $510,484.60 and $30,986.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00286271 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000158 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00158403 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.