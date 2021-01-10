CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CBRE opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

