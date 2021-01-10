Ccore Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ccore has a total market cap of $12,026.69 and approximately $35.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00329025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.23 or 0.03926319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.