Ccore Price Up 136.4% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 136.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $19,905.48 and $25.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.