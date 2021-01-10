CEEK VR Price Down 10.7% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, RightBTC and LATOKEN. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $267,773.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

