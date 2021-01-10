Celer Network Price Hits $0.0067 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Celer Network has a market cap of $35.67 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

