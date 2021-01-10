Celer Network Trading Up 25.7% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. Celer Network has a total market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

