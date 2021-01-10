Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $302,037.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 21,596,708 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

