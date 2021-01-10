Celo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $249.31 million and $7.50 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00112656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062346 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.87 or 0.85301521 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

