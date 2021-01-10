Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.