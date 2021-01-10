Centaur Price Tops $0.0036 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $741,201.32 and $241,327.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.