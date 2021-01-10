Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.