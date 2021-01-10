Centrality Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $36.87 million and $1.59 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

