CertiK (CTK) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,780,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,272,454 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

